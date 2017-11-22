HONOLULU (AP) — The developer of Honolulu’s Ward Village community has filed a lawsuit against the general contractor of the luxurious residential high-rise Waiea.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that developer Howard Hughes Corp. filed suit on Tuesday against Waiea general contractor Nordic PCL Construction, saying the more than $300 million tower has voluminous deficiencies and isn’t finished despite initial residents moving in nearly a year ago.

Hughes Corp. is seeking damages “well in excess of $75 million.”

Nordic denied the allegations and said it will defend itself in court.

Mike Betz, Nordic’s district manager, said Hughes Corp. filed the lawsuit because Nordic threatened to place a lien on the tower after not receiving payments it claims are almost a year overdue.

