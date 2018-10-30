PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The American chief prosecutor of an international court investigating war crimes in Kosovo is visiting the country for the first time since he took the post.

U.S. Specialist Prosecutor Jack Smith is expected to meet with international organizations, European Union and Kosovo justice ministry officials on Tuesday.

Smith succeeded David Schwendiman in September as the chief prosecutor of the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. The court is asked with investigating allegations made by the Council of Europe’s 2011 report about war crimes committed by Kosovo independence fighters during and after the country’s bloody 1998-1999 war for independence.

The conflict ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign in June 1999, stopping a Serbian crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists.

The court has yet to hear any cases.