FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a correctional officer in West Virginia who is wanted by the New York Police Department has been arrested.

News outlets report 46-year-old Frank Leon Jones was arrested Sunday evening at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, where he is employed. A Fayette County Sheriff’s Department news release says Jones was wanted for second-degree grand larceny.

He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Further details have not been released.

It is unclear if Jones has an attorney.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com