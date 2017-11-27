FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a correctional officer in West Virginia who is wanted by the New York Police Department has been arrested.
News outlets report 46-year-old Frank Leon Jones was arrested Sunday evening at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, where he is employed. A Fayette County Sheriff’s Department news release says Jones was wanted for second-degree grand larceny.
He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Further details have not been released.
It is unclear if Jones has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
___
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com