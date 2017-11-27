Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a correctional officer in West Virginia who is wanted by the New York Police Department has been arrested.

News outlets report 46-year-old Frank Leon Jones was arrested Sunday evening at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, where he is employed. A Fayette County Sheriff’s Department news release says Jones was wanted for second-degree grand larceny.

He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition proceedings. Further details have not been released.

It is unclear if Jones has an attorney.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

