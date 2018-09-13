SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced she’s accepting applications to fill a pending vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court, created by the retirement of Justice Rives Kistler on Dec. 31.
Brown said Thursday she’s looking for applicants with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
Earlier this year, the court gained its first black judge when Brown appointed Adrienne Nelson. In 2015, an Asian-American woman, Lynn Nakamoto, became the first minority woman on the bench.
Kistler, 69, expressed gratitude for the privilege of working with appellate courts and lawyers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- To stay or go? Millions in hurricane's path must decide VIEW
- One of first women in infantry to be discharged from Marines
Chief Justice Martha Walters called him a brilliant thinker who cares deeply about the law and people.
When Kistler was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2003, he became the first openly-LGBT state Supreme Court justice in America.