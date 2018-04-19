PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say a 32-year-old man sought in Illinois has been jailed after facial recognition technology detected that he was using his brother’s identity to apply for a driver’s license.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said Luis Castro of Glendale was arrested Tuesday after he went to a state office to pick up a license under the name of his brother.
The department said facial recognition technology had noted that Castro’s license application photo didn’t match a previous one for his brother but that investigators then found that the application photo matched an Illinois one for Castro.
Castro was arrested on suspicion of forgery and a Cook County warrant for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and prohibited possessor of firearms.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- School shut after Confederate flag-bearing truck gatherings
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
Castro doesn’t have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.