PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence is asking residents to help it find two perfect trees for its annual holiday tree lighting and display.
City officials say they need two trees. One should be a 35-foot- to 45-foot-tall spruce or fir. That one will be displayed on the steps of Providence City Hall.
The second should be a 15-foot to 20-foot spruce or fir tree. It will be displayed at the Alex and Ani Center Skating Rink in Kennedy Plaza.
Providence residents can nominate a tree on their property, and the city will come take it away.
The City Hall tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1. A tree lighting ceremony at the rink is scheduled for Dec. 2.