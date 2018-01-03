WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — Wamego fire officials say a firefighter died after a fall at a fire station.
The department said John Randle died Tuesday from injuries he suffered Monday.
Randle had returned to the station after helping to fight a structure fire early Monday. The department says in a release that he fell while he was returning a fire apparatus to service.
Randle was airlifted to a Topeka hospital, where he died on Tuesday.
Further details were not immediately released.