INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski is asking the Indiana State Department of Health to reject an abortion providers’ application to open a clinic in South Bend.

The northern Indiana congresswoman said in an official letter sent Monday that St. Joseph County has seen a “tremendous” reduction in abortions in recent years.

That coincides with the closure of a South Bend clinic that stopped providing abortions in 2015 after the state health department revoked Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s license.

Indiana lawmakers in recent years have passed laws making it more difficult for clinics to get state approval to operate.

The pending application to open a new clinic in South Bend was made by Texas-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

The nearest abortion providers to South Bend are currently in Merrillville and Kalamazoo, Michigan.