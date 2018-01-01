BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of young walleye in the Lake Sakakawea reservoir on the Missouri River in North Dakota is among the highest in decades.

Game and Fish Department crews last year had the fourth-highest catch of young walleye in the lake in the half-century history of fall surveys.

Fisheries management official Scott Gangl (GANG’-uhl) says stocking is one reason. But he also cites natural reproduction aided by a rebounding smelt population since major flooding seven years ago flushed substantial numbers of the forage fish through Garrison Dam.

The flood also changed the river channel downstream of the dam. There were fewer young walleye produced downstream last year, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Gangl says there are a lot of young fish downstream that need to feed and grow.