CANTON, N.C. (AP) — A project that would return pedestrian traffic to a corridor that has been used since at least the 1770s is being proposed in North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the state Department of Transportation proposal is building a path along the south side of U.S. 19-23 east of Canton. The 10-foot-wide (3-meter-wide) path would also be open for bicycles.

The department was holding an informal public meeting in Canton on Thursday about its proposal. The path would be a part of a project to improve nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) of the road from Canton’s east side to western Buncombe County. Canton is in Haywood County.

Department engineer Steve Williams says local government officials have pushed for the path. Construction would begin next summer and take a couple of years.

