MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to help reduce insurance premiums for people buying plans on the private market in Wisconsin is up for legislative approval.

The reinsurance proposal was scheduled for a vote Tuesday in both the state Senate and Assembly.

It’s one of several high priority bills the Legislature is tackling as the Assembly rushes to complete its work for the year by Thursday. The Senate plans one more day of voting next month.

Also up for a vote Tuesday is Walker’s bill spending $6.8 million on a marketing plan designed to lure millennials from the Midwest to Wisconsin to help with a worker shortage problem.

The Senate also planned to give final approval to Walker’s plans to increase work requirements for adult food stamp recipients, including parents.