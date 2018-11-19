JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Bill Walker says his administration “strongly advised” Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy’s team against seeking resignations from a swath of state employees.

Dunleavy’s transition team on Friday said it sent an email to all state employees who serve at the pleasure of the governor asking them to resign and to reapply. In a statement, Dunleavy’s transition chair said it was appropriate to ask current employees if they “want to work for the Dunleavy administration.”

Incoming administrations often make leadership changes, but Dunleavy broadened the scope of employees asked to take the step.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers received the email, but a Department of Law spokeswoman said more than half of the agency’s 500 employees received it.

Walker says Dunleavy’s request “is creating anxiety and uncertainty” for workers in nonpolitical roles.