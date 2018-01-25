JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vice president of an Alaska Native regional corporation has been appointed to the western Alaska House seat left vacant by the resignation of Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake.
Gov. Bill Walker late Wednesday appointed John Lincoln of Kotzebue to replace Westlake, who resigned last month after being accused by female aides of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.
Lincoln’s appointment is subject to confirmation by House Democrats.
Lincoln’s name was not on an initial short list of three finalists sent to the governor from Democrats in the district, House District 40.
Austin Baird, a spokesman for Walker, said after some conversations with district party leaders, it “became clear” that residents wanted additional candidates to be considered. He says Lincoln was one of two additional candidates to step forward.