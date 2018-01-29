FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Fargodome has upgraded security at the stadium with walk-through metal detectors.
Fargodome general manager Rob Sobolik tells KFGO that stadium staff are being trained on the equipment and guidelines and protocol on what can be brought into the indoor stadium are being finalized.
The detectors may get a test run during Monster Jam this coming weekend and the Avenged Sevenfold concert the following weekend. The total cost of the new metal detectors is around $150,000, including wand detectors.?
The stadium is on the campus of North Dakota State University, but is owned by the City of Fargo.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com