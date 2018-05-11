WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Standing out in Purdue’s quarterback room is difficult.

It’s an impressive group. On the field. Off the field. In the classroom. In the community.

Let’s start with David Blough. He was to leave for his seventh mission trip to South Africa recently. He was the student speaker at last year’s Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon, drawing rave reviews. He also recovered quicker than anyone could’ve imagined from his dislocated ankle last fall to participate in spring practice.

Then there’s Elijah Sindelar. He played the final 3 ½ games of the 2017 season on a torn ACL. The Kentucky native led the Boilermakers to three straight wins, including the bowl victory over Arizona. The Kentucky native is also an electrical engineer major.

Up next is Nick Sipe. He’s the nephew of former NFL quarterback Brian Sipe, who was the league’s MVP in 1980. Griffin Alstott is the son of former Purdue running back Mike Alstott, who is a six-time Pro Bowl selection. Don’t forget about Jack Plummer, also an engineering major who is coach Jeff Brohm’s first recruited quarterback.

Which brings us to Aaron Banks. He’s a junior walk-on from Indianapolis. His career statistics – 1 of 1 passing for 4 yards. He’s majoring in industrial engineering.

Last month – and here’s the kicker – Banks was elected student body president.

“That would be really special to have him in our quarterback room doing that,” Blough said in March before the voting began and clearly lending his full support to Banks’ candidacy.

Banks and Olivia Keller, who was elected vice-president, won with 55.6 percent of the vote. They started their work immediately, including a trip to Washington D.C. for “Big Ten on the Hill,” a conference for student governments from Big Ten schools.

Banks asked if there were any other athletes in the room.

“No one said anything,” he said. “It’s been a crazy experience.”

Banks didn’t join Purdue’s Student Government at the start of the school year to launch a political career. Depending on how the next 12 months ago, this experience could lead to one.

“He’s got the look, he’s got the smile,” Brohm said. “Even though he’s a little quieter on the football field, if you get around him he’s got some personality and he can talk the language.”

He also has the ambition. Just ask Keller. The New Albany native has plenty of ambition. Her goals are set high. She wants to be President of the United States.

“I think I’m very ambitious and I have big goals for myself and I have big goals for what I want to accomplish in the future and in my career but I think he’s more ambitious than I am,” Keller said.

“I have plans for how I want to get there but I’m still mapping that out, maybe not president but getting to D.C., and getting into politics. Aaron has every single thing planned out. I have no doubt in my mind he’ll get to where he wants to go.”

For now, Banks is navigating football responsibilities, engineering coursework and being the leader of the student body. There’s little time for anything else.

Joining the student government’s board of directors last fall was about polishing up his résumé after graduating in December 2019.

He spoke with Rodney Glass, who held the position of student body president in 1992. Glass encouraged Banks to join student government to enhance his leadership skills and connect with different groups of students.

The idea spurred Banks to step outside of his comfort zone.

“I do all my stuff in engineering and around the football program,” Banks said. “This gives me an opportunity to work with and lead a group of people I typically wouldn’t have interactions with. Having that experience going into whatever I’m going into next will be fantastic.”

He jumped out of his comfort zone just walking to class. Instead of digesting J Cole’s latest release through his headphones every day, Banks sprinkles in audio books. He’s started meditating, understanding the benefits of a strong mind and how it influences his life.

Branching away from his normal activities has allowed Banks to take on his most recent challenge and enhance his college experience.

“Every student at Purdue University is here for a reason and they have something to offer,” Banks said. “A lot of great ideas are out there and a lot of great things that students are doing that aren’t getting the correct spotlight to make that positive change on campus.”

By the time his tenure is over, he wants the school’s nearly 500 athletes to have more interaction with the overall student body.

“We’re secluded in our area, and there’s a bunch of different reasons for that. I’m not saying it’s anybody’s fault,” Banks said. “Our comfort zone is these athletic offices and these facilities. By including athletes into events that also includes the general students, I think it will create a better sense of community on campus.”

When Banks arrived at Purdue, his goal was to earn a football scholarship. Who knew Banks would become president of the student body before being awarded a scholarship.

“When I first came to Purdue, I had no idea this would happen,” Banks said. “It’s been tough for a walk-on quarterback. Without those trials I went through, I may not have been open to this opportunity. I’m thankful for everything I’ve gone through at Purdue.”

___

Source: (Lafayette) Journal and Courier

___

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com