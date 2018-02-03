GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A town has gathered to mourn a 15-year-old boy fatally shot in a Connecticut home.

The Hartford Courant reports hundreds of people gathered on the town green in Guilford for a Friday night vigil. They held candles in the frigid cold to remember Ethan Song, who died Wednesday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound at a house in town.

The Guilford High School freshman didn’t live at the home and police say just one other youth was there when the gun went off. No adults were present.

The other youth’s name hasn’t been released. No one has been charged or is in custody. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Song’s wake is set for Sunday at the Congregational Church on the Green. The funeral is Monday at the church.