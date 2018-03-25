NEW YORK (AP) — Mourners of a New York City firefighter killed fighting a blaze on a movie set will be paying their respects over the coming days.

The viewing for Michael Davidson is being held in the Floral Park section of Queens on Sunday afternoon and evening, and again on Monday afternoon and evening.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday morning at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.