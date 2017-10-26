RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Wait times to clear security at Richmond International Airport, where travelers are accustomed to short lines, are creeping up.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that increased passenger volume and new screening procedures at the Transportation Security Administration are contributing to the delays.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said wait times at the airport are generally within the goals of 15 minutes for those enrolled in the Pre-Check program and 30 minutes for other travelers. But wait times were 40 minutes on Friday and 35 minutes on Monday during the peak morning hours.

The airport is phasing in new rules requiring electronic devices larger than a cellphone, like tablets, to be placed in separate bins for X-rays. Airport officials expect the lines to recede as passengers and staff acclimate to the new rules.