HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii resort is celebrating its grand opening by pledging to plant 100,000 native trees on Oahu and the Big Island.

The Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach has made the pledge in partnership with the nonprofit Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

The initiative revives forests by allowing guests to either sponsor or personally plant native trees on guided tours at forests on the north shores of Oahu and the Big Island.

Each guest at the Waikiki resort will be encouraged to plant a Hawaiian legacy tree in Laie on Oahu’s North Shore, which can be done through horseback riding and private, off-road tours.

The trees can be tracked online through radio-frequency identification technology, which records their growth, location and sponsorship details.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com