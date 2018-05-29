HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner says he wants Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to join him in a town hall-format appearance in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties before the November election, although Wolf’s campaign is dismissing it as a “political gimmick.”

Wagner’s campaign floated the idea Tuesday, and says it would allow the candidates to break away from rehearsed campaign-trail answers.

Wolf’s campaign says the governor is already traveling around the state meeting with people. It also cited criticism of Wagner for rejecting invitations to forums during the three-way Republican primary campaign, although Wagner participated in at least eight televised forums and debates.

Wolf heads into the fall campaign with a huge fundraising advantage over Wagner. He’s seeking a second four-year term. The campaigns otherwise haven’t discussed a debate schedule.