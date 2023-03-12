Three Washington state rivers and one lake may receive new environmental protections later this year.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, states can designate certain bodies of water as Outstanding Resource Waters, which gives them the highest level of water quality-based protection in the state.

The state is considering using the designation for the first time. In 2021, a group made up of environmental and recreational organizations, nominated Soap Lake and the Cascade, Napeequa and Green rivers for designation as Outstanding Resource Waters.

This summer, the public will have a chance to comment on the proposed designations, and in the fall a final decision will be reached.

The Cascade River begins high up in the North Cascades and enters the Skagit River in Marblemount. About 150 miles of the river and its named tributaries, all of which are located in Skagit County, would be included in the designation.

The Green River runs west from Stampede Pass through the Kent Valley before joining the Duwamish, while the Napeequa follows an alpine valley in the Glacier Peak Wilderness. Soap Lake is a tourist destination near Ephrata.

Washington Wild Executive Director Tom Uniak said the Cascade River is being considered because it is in good shape. There are no dams on the upper Cascade, and no permitted sources of pollution, timber harvests or mineral rights in the area, which helps prove that the area has not been degraded.

The nominated areas of the river are located within North Cascades National Park, national forest lands and wilderness areas.

The Cascade River already has a Wild and Scenic River designation, which protects the main stem and lower reaches of the north and south forks. The Outstanding Resource Waters protection would include areas not protected by the Wild and Scenic River designation.

Uniak, whose organization was part of the nominating process, said different designations protect in different ways. The Outstanding Resource Waters designation is designed in particular to protect pristine or unique bodies of water from degradation.

For Uniak, it’s important to protect watersheds that are in good shape before they become degraded and require restoration.

“You want to do preventive medicine,” he said, “so that you don’t have to be in the emergency room.”

Uniak said that as Washington Wild was talking to stakeholders, it heard concerns that giving the river an Outstanding Resource Waters designation would affect such activities as logging on state Department of Natural Resources land and private land that the river passes through near Marblemount.

Uniak said Washington Wild decided to focus the nomination on the upstream federal lands.

“We’re not trying to make a change in working forest DNR or private lands,” he said.

Public comment will be taken this summer.

If the designation goes through, any actions that require permits near the river would have to demonstrate they would not lower the water quality.

For some who use the river for recreation, the designation is a chance to protect a beloved river.

Pacific Northwest Stewardship Director of American Whitewater Tom O’Keefe said water quality is important to the recreational experience.

The Cascade River “feels very fresh and alive,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a real gem up there in the North Cascades.”

Scott Schuyler, a board member of Washington Wild and the policy representative for the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, said he hopes an Outstanding Resource Waters designation would highlight the importance of the watershed and provide additional protections from industry.

Both Uniak and Schuyler referenced a previous conflict over proposed mining in the Skagit River headwaters as an example of the threats to the Skagit River and its tributaries. The issue was resolved last year when Imperial Metals Corporation surrendered its mining claims in the Skagit headwaters in British Columbia.

“Water is a precious resource, a very limited resource,” Schuyler said. “We have to do what we can.”

Marblemount was originally an Upper Skagit fishing village, Schuyler said.

Schuyler said that after the Boldt decision, a 1973 Supreme Court case that reaffirmed tribal fishing rights, tribal members have refrained from fishing in the upper watershed because of very sensitive fish stocks.

However, fish populations remain a concern. In 2021, spring chinook counts on the Cascade dipped even lower, Schuyler said.

“We need to act before it’s too late,” he said.