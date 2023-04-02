A Vietnam War pilot who was missing in action for more than 50 years will be buried with his mother in their family plot at the Mabton Cemetery in Yakima Valley next month.

U.S. Naval Reserve Cmdr. Paul Claude Charvet, who grew up on a Grandview hop farm and was 26 years old when he was killed in Vietnam, was accounted for March 1, 2021. Federal officials announced confirmation of remains as his in January last year, and his remains were given to his family in a Navy ceremony later that month in Anchorage, Alaska.

His mother, Blanche Fleming Charvet, was living in Anchorage before she died at age 101 in August. She was cremated, as was Paul Charvet. His sisters Lorraine Charvet of Anchorage and Dona Re’ Shute, who lives in New Jersey, have kept their ashes.

On April 14, mother and son will be buried at the Mabton Cemetery with Blanche Charvet’s husband of 64 years, Raymond Paul “Ray” Charvet. Ray Charvet died at age 88 in July 2004.

A funeral Mass for Paul and Blanche Charvet will begin at 11 a.m. April 14 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 1201 Missouri Ave. in Grandview. Shute expects people will begin arriving at the Mabton Cemetery at 881 Vance Road around 12:30 p.m.

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will escort family members to the cemetery, Shute said, followed by a flag ceremony by Navy personnel. The Prosser VFW will perform a 21-gun salute, and a Navy bugler will play taps. A chaplain will speak and a priest will conduct the interment, she said.

Advertising

Members of the public can pay their respects. A family reunion of cousins and other relatives will take place the next day, Shute said.

Love for sports and flying

Paul Charvet was born May 27, 1940. He was the oldest of three children and grew up with many relatives in the area. He and his sisters attended Catholic boarding schools in high school and Charvet graduated from Saint Martin’s High School in Olympia, where he also played football. He attended Gonzaga University in Spokane and received a degree in English in 1962, according to Gonzaga University News Service.

Charvet and fellow Gonzaga student Christina Johnson of Selah were in the musical “Oklahoma” together, Shute said. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1962. The couple married after he received his Navy wings and had no children when Charvet began the first of three tours in Vietnam. He received recognition for Meritorious Service in 1965 and 1966 and the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1967.

“He loved flying and he believed in it — he believed in the cause,” Shute said.

On March 21, 1967, Charvet was assigned to Attack Squadron 215 aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard, according to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He had the rank of lieutenant and flew a single-seat A-1H Skyraider as a member of a three-plane flight supporting a naval gunfire mission that day, according to his personnel profile on the defense accounting agency website.

Charvet’s plane disappeared in an area of low cloud cover and fog during a mission near Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam. The place where his plane disappeared was about a kilometer northeast of Hon Me Island, officials said. The USS Canberra had requested that the flight perform reconnaissance near Hon Me Island during the mission.

Advertising

As the flight made a turn over Hon Me Island, authorities lost visual contact with Charvet’s aircraft. Attempts to reach him by radio were unsuccessful, and search and rescue teams couldn’t find him or his Skyraider.

“Paul was a real Chatty Cathy like me and all at once, (there was) no communication,” Shute said of her outgoing brother. “At first he said his (directional) gyro was out, but some backup was working, he said. After that, then it was dead.”

Radio Hanoi Broadcast on March 22 reported that an American aircraft was shot down the day before off the coast of Thanh Hoa Province and Charvet’s plane was the only U.S. aircraft loss in that area on March 21.

“He had three tours of duty and that was his last tour, last day. Mom and dad are expecting a phone call from him, and instead two men came to the house,” Shute said.

Her brother planned to retire from the Navy and already had a job as a commercial airline pilot, “and then they were going to start their family,” she added.

Charvet was considered missing in action and the Navy promoted him to the rank of lieutenant commander. On Dec. 2, 1977, Charvet’s status was changed to “Presumed Killed in Action” and he was posthumously promoted to the rank of commander. Charvet also was posthumously awarded the Air Strike/Flight Medal for heroism.

Advertising

‘A true blessing’

On Sept. 24, 2020, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam turned over to the United States human remains and material evidence that a Vietnamese team had recovered, and turned over more material evidence Oct. 15 of that year, the defense accounting agency news release said.

The remains and evidence went to the defense accounting agency’s lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as material evidence to identify Charvet’s remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System identified Charvet’s remains using mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Charvet’s sister got a phone call from Navy officials on Memorial Day 2021, then called Shute.

“They called my sister, because my mother at that point couldn’t take phone calls” and Lorraine was also living there near her, so authorities called her. “Lorraine called me and said are you sitting down? Because you should be,'” Shute said.

“We are both so grateful to the Navy,” Shute said. When the Navy official called with the news, her sister told them, “‘This has been 54 years since he’s been down. I’m shocked.’ And the Navy man said, ‘We never give up on our own.’

“That has just comforted us and struck us so deeply,” she added.

Sponsored

Their mother was 100 years old then, and when Shute and her sister told their mother that their brother’s remains had been found and confirmed as his, “she immediately said, ‘that’s wonderful news.’ She did know,” Shute said.

Paul Charvet’s name is on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and Charvet is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show he has been accounted for, officials said.

After so many years, Paul Charvet’s family didn’t expect to ever hear he was found. Shute and her sister said they appreciate the work by the Navy and others to identify him and bring him home.

“It has been a true blessing and it’s been such good closure. It definitely has created closure,” she said.