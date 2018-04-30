PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Michael Pence is expected in the Phoenix area for a gathering to discuss the current administration’s tax policies.

Pence is to arrive shortly before noon Tuesday, then meet with Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

The vice president will attend an afternoon event looking at how new tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump will affect Phoenix and Arizona residents in general.

Arizona Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs and local business people are expected at the “Tax Cuts to Put America First” gathering at a Tempe hotel.

Pence will return to Washington the same day.

The “Tax Cuts to Put America First” series has been touring the U.S. since February, traveling to states including Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Georgia, North Dakota, North Carolina, Minnesota and Michigan.