URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Striking University of Illinois graduate assistants are holding another day of voting on whether to approve a tentative contract agreement with the school.

A deal between Illinois and Graduate Employees Organization members was announced Thursday morning after a marathon overnight bargaining session. Details of the agreement haven’t been released.

A two-day ratification vote for union members began Thursday and is to continue into Friday afternoon.

The 10-day strike started last week and had forced the cancellation of several hundred classes. Tuition waivers and wages were at issue.

Provost Andreas Cangellaris says he believes the agreement with the graduate assistance is a good one. Graduate Employees Organization co-president Gus Wood expressed pleasure the organization’s two biggest priorities are addressed in the proposed deal.