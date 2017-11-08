ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats have won two high-profile county executive races in the New York City suburbs while another county executive race upstate remains unresolved.

Republican Steve McLaughlin has declared victory in Tuesday’s Rensselaer County executive election but Democrat Andrea Smyth isn’t conceding. She tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that she wants to make sure every vote is counted. McLaughlin was ahead by 950 votes Wednesday as officials prepared to count the final paper ballots.

Counting the final votes could take several days. The winner will succeed Kathleen Jimino, who did not seek re-election.

Downstate Democratic state Sen. George Latimer beat Republican Rob Astorino to take his job as Westchester County executive. And in Nassau County on Long Island Democrat Laura Curran defeated Republican Jack Martins to win the county executive’s position.