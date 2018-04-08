WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Voters in a Florida county will finally get to pick a replacement for a state senator who abruptly resigned following reports he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.
A special election for Senate District 31 will be held Tuesday. The district covers a part of coastal Palm Beach County.
State Rep. Lori Berman, a Democrat, is running against Tami Donnally, the vice chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party.
Democrats have a large edge in voter registration in the district.
Last November Sen. Jeff Clemens gave up his post after published reports about his affair. At the time Clemens was a leading legislator who was poised to become the Senate Democratic Leader.
Sen. Jack Latvala, a Republican from Clearwater, resigned in January after an investigation found credible evidence of sexual misconduct