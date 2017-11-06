ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers heading to the polls on Tuesday will decide whether to give New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term and whether the state should hold its first constitutional convention in 50 years.

Turnout for the off-year election is expected to be low.

Here’s a look at the races to watch:

___

NEW YORK CITY

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio is seeking his second term leading the nation’s largest city. He faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island and several third-party candidates, including independent candidate Bo Dietl, a businessman and former detective.

De Blasio is well ahead in fundraising and campaign polls in his overwhelmingly Democratic city. He won 75 percent of the vote in September’s five-way Democratic primary and has campaigned on his work to lower the crime rate, provide universal pre-K and address income inequality. Malliotakis and Dietl have both blasted the mayor as ineffective.

___

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION

The state hasn’t held a constitutional convention since 1967, and supporters of a new convention say it would be an opportunity to address chronic political corruption while updating and strengthening the state’s governing document.

Opponents worry deep-pocketed special interests could take over a convention and undermine existing constitutional safeguards. An odd assortment of individuals and groups have joined forces to campaign against a convention, including labor unions, gun rights supporters, Planned Parenthood, anti-abortion groups, top Republicans and leading Democrats.

If a convention is approved, voters would later pick delegates who would consider changes to the constitution in 2019. Any recommendations would have to be ratified by a statewide vote.

Polls had shown lukewarm support for a convention until recently. A Siena College poll of likely voters released on Wednesday showed opposition to a convention ahead by a 2-to-1 margin.

___

STRIPPING PENSIONS FOR CORRUPTION

Voters also will decide the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment allowing judges to strip the pensions of corrupt officials, no matter when they were elected.

A 2011 law allowed judges to revoke or reduce pensions of crooked lawmakers, but it didn’t apply to sitting lawmakers at the time. A constitutional amendment is needed to cover all lawmakers, no matter when they were elected. This year’s ballot question, if approved, will close that loophole.

More than 30 lawmakers have left office facing allegations of corruption or misconduct since 2000.

___

LOCAL RACES

No matter who wins, Syracuse will be getting a new mayor.

Democrat Juanita Perez Williams faces Republican Laura Lavine, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Ben Walsh from the Independence and Reform parties in the race to succeed two-term Mayor Stephanie Miner, who is term-limited.

Perez Williams is an attorney who has worked as a prosecutor and a former associate dean of students at Syracuse University. Lavine is a former local school superintendent. Walsh is a business and development adviser at a local law firm.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren are all considered favorites in their campaigns for new terms.

Meanwhile, suburban Nassau and Westchester counties will elect county executives.