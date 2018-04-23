ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Voters in Westchester County and the Bronx are heading to the polls to pick two new state lawmakers.

Tuesday’s special Senate elections could decide whether Democrats wrest control of the chamber from Republicans, who now have a one-seat majority.

In Westchester County, Democratic Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer faces Republican Julie Killian, a former local official.

In the Bronx, Democratic Assemblyman Luis Sepulveda faces Republican Patrick Delices (deh-LEE’-sehs).

Even if they win both seats, however, Democrats must also persuade one of their own to return to the party fold.

Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn now sits with Republicans, meaning the GOP could retain control even if Democrats win a numeric majority.

Democrats already control the Assembly and hold the offices of governor, attorney general and comptroller.