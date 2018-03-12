BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi residents are voting in a runoff election to fill the vacant state House seat.

Candidates Fred Shanks and Bob Morrow are contesting Tuesday’s election for state House District 60, which represents parts of Rankin County.

Shanks and Morrow led February’s four-candidate primary, with 43 percent and 39 percent of nearly 2,000 votes.

Tuesday’s winner will fill the final two years of Republican John Moore’s term the Legislature. Moore, of Brandon, resigned from the House in December after being accused of sexual harassment.

Though Mississippi special election candidates forgo party labels, both Shanks and Morrow identify as Republicans. Shanks is a former Brandon alderman and Morrow is a current Rankin County supervisor.