CHICAGO (AP) — Voters in the Illinois county that includes Chicago have backed the recreational use of marijuana in a nonbinding referendum.
Tuesday’s question for Cook County voters asked if Illinois should legalize “the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products for recreational use by adults 21 and older.”
Although the referendum is advisory only, the vote could help state lawmakers make their case for the legalization of marijuana use.
Supporters of legalizing and taxing marijuana for adults contend it could boost revenue for state and local governments, as it has elsewhere. Opponents of legalized marijuana use have raised questions about the social cost and subversion of federal laws.
