NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The mayor’s race in New Jersey’s capital city will be decided in a runoff election next month.

Trenton businessman Paul Perez, who also runs a nonprofit there, received the most votes of the seven candidates running Tuesday. Perez garnered nearly 29 percent of the ballots cast, followed by Democratic state Assemblyman Reed Gusciora, who got about 21 percent.

But since a candidate needed more than 50 percent of the vote to earn the office outright, Perez and Gusciora will meet again June 12.

In other mayoral races held Tuesday, voters in Newark elected incumbent Mayor Ras Baraka to a second four-year term. He beat Councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins, who was hoping to become the city’s first female mayor.

In Paterson, Andre Sayegh beat five other challengers to become mayor.