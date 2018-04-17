CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) — Residents of a south Mississippi school district will decide May 8 if they support taxes to repay $18.5 million in borrowing to renovate and expand school buildings.
People in the Pearl River County district rejected a $17 million bond issue last year, with 55 percent of voters opposed. A bond issue needs 60 percent to pass in Mississippi.
Superintendent Alan Lumpkin says the district needs investment due to aging schools and growing enrollment.
The Picayune Item reports property taxes for a home valued at $100,000 would increase $78 per year if voters approve. However, a previous bond issue costing $36 on a $100,000 home is being repaid this year, meaning the overall increase would be less.
Voters in at least 17 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.
___
Information from: Picayune Item, http://www.picayuneitem.com