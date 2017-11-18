Share story

By
The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A small percentage of voters are expected to cast ballots in a special election to choose Louisiana’s next treasurer.

Democrat Derrick Edwards, a lawyer with an accounting degree, and Republican John Schroder, a businessman and former lawmaker, are the contenders for the job in Saturday’s runoff.

They are vying to fill the seat vacated by John Kennedy, a popular Republican who left the job two years early after winning election to the U.S. Senate.

Schroder is the front-runner after Republicans in the six-candidate primary split 67 percent of the vote. Edwards raised few dollars and did far less advertising than Schroder.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

But turnout is expected to be higher in New Orleans than other areas because of a competitive mayor’s race. The city’s Democratic base of voters could bolster Edwards’ chances.

MELINDA DESLATTE