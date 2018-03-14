BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a Mississippi House district have chosen a representative to fill a vacant seat.

Fred Shanks beat Bob Morrow in a special election Tuesday in House District 60, which represents pars of Rankin County.

Shanks, a former Brandon alderman, won 58 percent of nearly 2,000 votes, while Morrow, a Rankin County supervisor, won 42 percent.

Though Mississippi special election candidates forgo party labels, both Shanks and Morrow identify as Republicans.

State House officials say Shanks will be sworn in Monday, in time to serve the last two weeks of the 2018 session.

He will fill the final two years of Republican John Moore’s term the Legislature. Moore, of Brandon, resigned from the House in December after being accused of sexual harassment.

Shanks narrowly led Morrow in February’s four-candidate primary.