VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Warren County voters will be asked on March 27 to approve taxes to repay $83 million in borrowing to renovate and expand school buildings.

The Vicksburg Warren school board on Wednesday approved the referendum as part of a $132 million plan. Sixty percent of voters must approve.

The Vicksburg Post reports the plan would heavily renovate the district’s two high schools and add career academies at each, as well as add shared career academies at the local Hinds Community College campus.

Officials didn’t immediately say taxes would need to rise.

Architect Gary Bailey says work would take about two years. The district would have to find other ways to finance the remaining $49 million cost.

School board President Bryan Pratt says it’s been decades since the district made major upgrades.

