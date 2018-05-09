Share story

By
The Associated Press

Voters in Lockwood and East Helena have approved bonds to build new high schools.

About 63 percent of voters in Lockwood approved a $49.5 million bond to build a new high school that would open in 2021 with a capacity of 700 students.

In East Helena, 61 percent of voters approved a $29.5 million bond to build a 600-student high school slated to open in 2020.

A law passed by the legislature last year allowed elementary school districts with at least 1,000 students to ask voters if they wanted to expand to a high school district. Voters passed the expansion measures in November, setting the stage for Tuesday’s bond elections.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Officials in both school districts said they would gradually transition students to the new high schools, lessening the impact in Billings and Helena.

The Associated Press