HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Just over 41 percent of Montana’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election.

That’s the highest midterm primary turnout rate since 47 percent voted in the June 1994 primary during Democratic President Bill Clinton’s first term in office.

Republican voters chose State Auditor Matt Rosendale to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester while Democrats chose former state legislator Kathleen Williams to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Records from the Secretary of State’s Office show Liberty County in north-central Montana had the highest voter turnout at 74.4 percent while Lewis and Clark County had the highest turnout among the five largest counties at 44.6 percent.