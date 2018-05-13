PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is encouraging South Dakota residents to register to vote before the deadline for the June 5 primary election.

Krebs says county auditors must receive voter registration forms by 5 p.m. on May 21. Registered voters can see their sample ballots and polling locations at the Secretary of State’s website.

There were nearly 529,000 active registered voters in the state at the beginning of May. Krebs says South Dakotans value their right to vote and appreciate the freedom to voice opinions at the ballot box.

Republican primary voters are set to choose their party’s candidates for offices including governor and U.S. House. Democrats seeking those two offices don’t face primary opponents.