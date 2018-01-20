PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Organizers of the Rhode Island’s Women’s March are hoping for a strong turnout for an event which is part of worldwide rallies for female empowerment.

Participants will march a couple of blocks to the Statehouse for the Saturday afternoon event.

Organizers tell the Providence Journal that the event will focus on efforts to register women to vote and connect people to volunteers to social justice organizations such as Indivisible RI, the RI Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Day One, and The Woman Project.

Activists are hoping to continue momentum from the 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches that created solidarity for those opposed to President Donald Trump’s views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights.