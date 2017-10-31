SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The union that represents Springfield police officers says most of the force doesn’t have confidence in the chief’s ability as a leader.
The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that in a news release, the union says 82 percent of the department’s 222 officers voted and that 89 percent of those officers who voted said they weren’t satisfied with Chief Kenny Winslow.
The union says the vote was taken because of low morale. Sgt. Grant Barksdale, the union’s president, says Winslow has on “multiple” occasions violated the union’s collective bargaining agreement on the issues of scheduling and overtime.
Barksdale says the union isn’t yet pushing for a new chief yet but hopes Winslow will change his behavior.
Winslow says in a statement that he wants to address the union’s concerns.