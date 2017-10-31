Share story

By
The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Burlington have postponed a vote to select a buyer for the city’s ailing Burlington Telecom utility.

The Burlington Free Press reports the Burlington City Council decided during a public meeting Monday night to postpone the final vote until next week. The Toronto-based telecom company Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, a co-op, are the two finalists.

Citibank has threatened legal action against the city if it selects Keep Burlington Telecom Local as a buyer. Under a settlement from a 2014 lawsuit, Citibank is slated to receive a portion of the sale.

Councilor Max Tracy says he believes the settlement doesn’t require the city to pick the highest bidder.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Mayor Miro Weinberger has lent vocal support for Ting’s bid.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

The Associated Press