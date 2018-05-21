BOSTON (AP) — Legislation that would allow firearms to be taken from people who show unstable or potentially dangerous behavior is moving forward at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The House Ways and Means Committee is polling its members on the so-called red flag bill. If the panel signs off, the full House is likely to consider the measure on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, family members could petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner poses a risk to themselves or others. If the order is granted, the individual could not possess or buy firearms for one year.

Similar red flag bills have been considered in several other states in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida high school.