ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials have certified the results of Atlanta’s mayoral election runoff, finally making the numbers official in Keisha Lance Bottoms’ victory over Mary Norwood.
The election results were certified Saturday.
Norwood had requested a recount after the results certified Dec. 11 showed Bottoms winning the Dec. 5 runoff by a margin of less than 1 percent.
In Thursday’s recount, Norwood picked up five votes and Bottoms lost six in Fulton County in the recount. DeKalb results remained the same, so no new certification was necessary.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Republican tax deal will cost some King County homebuyers, but far fewer than in earlier plan
Richard Barron, Fulton County’s elections director, said the new results were certified Saturday.
The final numbers show that Bottoms garnered 46,661 votes, or 50.44 percent; and Norwood got 45,840 votes, or 49.56 percent.