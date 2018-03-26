ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to speed a review of how New Mexico’s largest sheriff’s department uses force and handles pursuits is slated to go before county commissioners Tuesday.

The proposed resolution, if passed, would require Sheriff Manuel Gonzales and the county manager to hire a third-party evaluator to review the policies and possibly recommend changes.

It comes as the sheriff’s department has contended with lawsuits and a heightened number of deadly force cases in recent years, and as Gonzales is up for re-election this year.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins is sponsoring the proposal, saying the board of commissioners has a role in trying to determine what has caused the increase in use-of-force incidents.

A vote on the proposal last month was postponed, allowing the sheriff and commissioners more time to review it.