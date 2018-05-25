CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council is set to vote on a proposal to build a police academy on the city’s West Side. The proposal has sparked protests from residents angry about the $95 million price tag.

Friday’s scheduled vote follows Mayor Rahm Emanuel decision to halt Wednesday’s council meeting during which a vote on the academy was to be taken.

As protesters gathered outside the council chambers, an alderman urged the vote be delayed to draw attention to their argument the money for the training center would be better spent on education and job training programs.

Observers say the proposal will almost certainly be passed by the council, but some aldermen have said more debate is needed.