VERDUN, France (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers from 18 countries gathered in the northeastern French town of Verdun as part of a string of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.
Re-enactors dressed in soldiers’ uniforms brought to life a big military encampment in the town and were holding a military parade on Saturday.
Visitors could visualize soldiers’ daily life during the war through the reconstruction of field kitchens, First Aid posts and command posts.
The 10-month battle at Verdun — the longest in World War I, which ran from 1914-1918 — killed 163,000 French and 143,000 German soldiers and wounded hundreds of thousands of others.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
Dozens of heads of state and government, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected in Paris to commemorate the Armistice that ended the war on Nov. 11.