GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — An organization that preserves Civil War battlefields is looking for volunteers to clean up historical sites in Alabama including Fort Morgan on the coast.
The Civil War Trust says volunteers will be working at more than 160 sites nationwide during its annual cleanup day April 7.
In Alabama, Fort Morgan is on the list of places slated for work. The red-brick fort located at the tip of the Fort Morgan Peninsula played a key role in the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864.
The preservation group says Fort Morgan now needs work including fence repair and construction; painting; landscaping and trash removal.
Other sites slated for cleanup in Alabama include Belle Mont Mansion in Tuscumbia; Brierfield Ironworks Historical State Park in Bibb County; and Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island.