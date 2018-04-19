ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Volunteers will be helping clean up trails along New York’s 524-mile-long Canal System.

More than 100 events for the annual Canal Clean Sweep are scheduled across the state, with most happening Friday through Sunday.

The annual spring cleaning coincides with Earth Day and precedes the start of the canal’s navigation season on May 15.

More than 3,000 people volunteered last year from Albany to Buffalo and beyond.