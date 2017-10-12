NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A group of about 70 doctors and volunteers from New York and Long Island are deploying to Puerto Rico as it recovers from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria.
The group gathered at Northwell Health corporate headquarters in New Hyde Park Wednesday to discuss the planned deployment. Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2xzm0vj ) the deployment is expected to last over two weeks and the volunteers plan to leave Thursday.
Mary Mahoney, senior director of emergency management at Northwell Health and one of the volunteers deploying, says all but two of the island’s hospitals are now open and nearly half remain on generator power.
Stony Brook University Hospital is also working on Puerto Rico relief efforts, and it plans to send over a 24-person team.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com