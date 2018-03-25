FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina motorist was shot after a volunteer constable opened fire during a late-night traffic stop, the mayor of Florence said Sunday.

The part-time officer and not an accompanying city patrolman fired after a stop that involved some damage to the officer’s cruiser, Mayor Stephen Wukela said during a press conference. The damage did not include bullet holes, he said.

The confrontation happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, but the mayor refused to describe what led up to the traffic stop or the shooting, or whether the motorist was armed.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Spokesmen did not respond to questions about the case, including the hospitalized motorist’s condition.

Constables are regulated by SLED and meet the same officer training and standards as a full-time law officer, Wukela said. The “constable involved in last night’s incident has worked periodically with the Florence police department for the past four years,” he said.

SLED is also investigating shootings on Thursday involving sheriff’s deputies in Kershaw County and U.S. Marshals in Berkeley County. There have been at least a dozen shootings so far this year involving South Carolina law officers.